Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.40. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,129,999 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Glen A. Messina acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glen A. Messina purchased 56,300 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $61,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 160,188 shares of company stock worth $182,368. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $6,549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 136,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 197,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 644,230 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

