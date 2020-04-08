Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,913 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

NASDAQ OPI opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.