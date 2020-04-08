Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 86,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 167,373 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 108,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,322 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

ONB opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

