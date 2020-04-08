Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1,559.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,338 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Owens & Minor worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 465,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,216 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,134,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122,653 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 424,187 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $412.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.69.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

