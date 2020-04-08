Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 120.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,068,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677,749 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of Paramount Group worth $42,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of PGRE opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.