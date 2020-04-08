Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.37% from the company’s previous close.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$13.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$9.22 and a one year high of C$25.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$382.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.