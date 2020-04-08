Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boohoo Group to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.29 ($4.20).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 2.19 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 278.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 314.05 ($4.13). The stock has a market cap of $23.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51.

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.