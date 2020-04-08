Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Trading Up 9.2%

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.10, 621,308 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 297,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $172.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 7,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $80,710.00. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,128,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 259,239 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 456,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 83,114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 102,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

