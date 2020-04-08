Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Holdings Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,848 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $757,593.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

