Playtech (LON:PTEC) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Playtech (LON:PTEC) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 181 ($2.38) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 350 ($4.60). Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Playtech from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.14 ($4.41).

Shares of Playtech stock opened at GBX 179.55 ($2.36) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $515.41 million and a PE ratio of 1.91. Playtech has a 52 week low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 223.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 349.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99.

In other Playtech news, insider Andrew Smith acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £58,050 ($76,361.48).

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

