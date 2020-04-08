Playtech (LON:PTEC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 335 ($4.41) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 548 ($7.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTEC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered Playtech to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 181 ($2.38) in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Playtech from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 335.14 ($4.41).

Get Playtech alerts:

LON:PTEC opened at GBX 179.55 ($2.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 349.83. Playtech has a 1 year low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The company has a market capitalization of $515.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1.91.

In other news, insider Andrew Smith purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £58,050 ($76,361.48).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.