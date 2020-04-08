PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price Up 3.3%

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.15 and last traded at $98.47, approximately 193,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,229,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.43.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,232,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

