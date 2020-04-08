Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) & Konami (NASDAQ:KNMCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Progress Software pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Konami pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progress Software pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Progress Software has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Progress Software is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Konami has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Konami and Progress Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.36 billion 1.71 $307.76 million $2.24 13.35 Progress Software $413.30 million 3.82 $26.40 million $2.29 15.41

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Progress Software. Konami is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 12.30% 11.82% 8.32% Progress Software 8.79% 35.31% 13.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Konami and Progress Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A Progress Software 0 0 4 0 3.00

Progress Software has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.10%. Given Progress Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Konami.

Summary

Progress Software beats Konami on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a cross-platform, user experience design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

