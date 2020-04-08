Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.86.

PUMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Propetro from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Propetro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Propetro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Propetro from $6.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of PUMP opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Propetro has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $312.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

