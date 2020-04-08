ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.35 and last traded at $50.42, approximately 764,627 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,683,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,397,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

