ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Gap Up to $44.96

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.84, but opened at $44.96. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 shares last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 907,258 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

