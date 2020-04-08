ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Stock Price Down 14.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) dropped 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $8.15, approximately 6,826 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 143,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 10.27% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SMDD)

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.