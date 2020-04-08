ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Down 7.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $27.25, approximately 179,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,100,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0332 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.69% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

