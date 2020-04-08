ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Trading 10.4% Higher

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) traded up 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $35.29, 35,908 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 556,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti decreased their price target on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

In other ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity news, CEO George L. Fotiades purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $215,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Z. Mann purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,983.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,040. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CMD)

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

