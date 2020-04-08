Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Trading 10.9% Higher

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) shares traded up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.08, 612,408 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 254,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Puxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $309.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Puxin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Puxin by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Company Profile (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

