PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Up to $39.71

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.13, but opened at $39.71. PVH shares last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 2,043,581 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PVH from to in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

