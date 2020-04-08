Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Issued By Cormark

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 82.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

