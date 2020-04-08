Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Reduced by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.32.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

