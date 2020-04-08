Quisitive Technology Solutions’ (QUISF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $0.70 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:QUISF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud assessment, migration and implementation, and activation services; cloud solutions services; and managed services, such as system administration and operations, and monitoring, as well as application maintenance, configurations, and upgrading.

