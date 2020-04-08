Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading 6.8% Higher

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.66, 26,769 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,678,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTT. ValuEngine upgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qutoutiao currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

The firm has a market cap of $662.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.54). Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,445.77% and a negative net margin of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Qutoutiao’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qutoutiao by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qutoutiao by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 142,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

