Raymond James Upgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Strong-Buy

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $58,426,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after purchasing an additional 379,881 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 340,349 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,442,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,649,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

