Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 410 at HSBC

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective cut by analysts at HSBC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Redrow to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 981 ($12.90) to GBX 809 ($10.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 707.27 ($9.30).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 405 ($5.33) on Monday. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 576.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 663.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.