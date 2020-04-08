Relx (LON:REL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,991

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,060 ($27.10) to GBX 1,991 ($26.19) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REL. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,225 ($29.27) to GBX 2,148 ($28.26) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,999.20 ($26.30).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,718 ($22.60) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,769.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,867.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

