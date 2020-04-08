Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of Resideo Technologies worth $17,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4,117.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,912,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,477 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,579,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REZI. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $582.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. Resideo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $23.99.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.