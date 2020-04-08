Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 111.50 ($1.47).

RTN opened at GBX 42.36 ($0.56) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a market capitalization of $208.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.17.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Group will post 2144.0000398 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

