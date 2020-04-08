Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price (down previously from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 111.50 ($1.47).

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 42.36 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21).

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Group will post 2144.0000398 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

