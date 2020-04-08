Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Stake Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,831 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Retail Properties of America worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50,411 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,104,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $988.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.33. Retail Properties of America Inc has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPAI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

