Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 2,800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,251.82 ($55.93).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 3,776.50 ($49.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,642.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,109.80. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

In related news, insider Simon Henry acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £15,775 ($20,751.12). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total transaction of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

