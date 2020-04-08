Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.10. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 23,787 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riot Blockchain stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 27,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Riot Blockchain worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

