RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Holdings Trimmed by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,570 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of RLI worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RLI by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370,850 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $9,612,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 71,792 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $4,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1,085.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 45,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.55. RLI Corp has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.96.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. RLI’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RLI from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

