Robert W. Baird Downgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Neutral

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

KRC stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 255,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 76,045 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

