Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 617,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,682,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

