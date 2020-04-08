Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Price Target Cut to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RCI.A opened at C$64.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.00 and a 52-week high of C$72.23. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

