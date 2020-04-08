Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target to GBX 220

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 213 ($2.80) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 223.75 ($2.94).

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 135.40 ($1.78) on Monday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $245.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

In related news, insider Robert Stan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £14,640 ($19,258.09). Also, insider Patrick Meier acquired 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 49,310 shares of company stock worth $7,930,740.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

