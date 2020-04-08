Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $5.53. Sabre shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 517,272 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 1,387.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 751,815 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 91,449 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Sabre by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 542,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

