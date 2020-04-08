Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Shares Up 12.6%

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) shares shot up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.88, 125,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 116,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 146.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter.

Sachem Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Featured Article: Net Income

