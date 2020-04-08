salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $758,050.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total transaction of $934,250.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $102,297.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 725.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.