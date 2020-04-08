SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,203 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,620 ($34.46) to GBX 2,203 ($28.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SDR. Citigroup cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,310 ($30.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,666.63 ($35.08).

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 2,563 ($33.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,675.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,074.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58.

In related news, insider Matthew Westerman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($25.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,720 ($25,940.54). Also, insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £273.12 ($359.27). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,008 shares of company stock worth $4,369,312.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

