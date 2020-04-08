Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Gap Up to $7.49

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.49. Scientific Games shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 118,289 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry L. Cottle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $15,329,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $10,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 303,223 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 300,885 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 215,956 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

