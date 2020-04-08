SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $46.56, approximately 172,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,521,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SEA from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $2,769,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

