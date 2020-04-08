Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading 16.3% Higher

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price rose 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 41,966,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,320% from the average daily volume of 2,955,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.14 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

