SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Up 9.6%

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s stock price rose 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $7.85, approximately 412,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 269,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 91,214 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.