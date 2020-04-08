Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT Lowered to $48.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 149,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,021,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

