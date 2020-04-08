Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $40.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $38.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 26.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

