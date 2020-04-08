Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.89, approximately 52,114 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,489,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,365. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rob L. Jones purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 191,561,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,209,689.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 185.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 127,080 shares during the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.